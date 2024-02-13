Col. Andrew “Andy” Mayo Lloyd III, former NB

Col. Andrew “Andy” Mayo Lloyd III passed away peacefully at home, on February 6, 2024, at the age of 80. Born on July 11, 1943, in Findlay, Ohio, Andy grew up with his family in the small town of North Baltimore, Ohio, which would help define his life’s journey. After achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, his academic pursuits led him to Bowling Green State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Personnel Management, a foundation that supported his military and civilian careers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 19, 2024 at First Methodist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium.

Andy’s devotion to his country was evident through his distinguished military service. As a bombardier/navigator and pilot in the United States Marine Corps, he completed over 270 missions during the Vietnam War. His career accomplishments included 19 air medals, a Bronze Star, and the

Kuwait Liberation Medal, among other commendations. The highlight of his career was commanding VMA (AW)224 Bengals, an A6 Intruder squadron based at MCAS Cherry Point, which won Attack Squadron of the year under his leadership. He was extremely proud of the Marine Corps and the Marines with whom he served. After his military career, Andy continued fulfilling his love of aviation as a commercial pilot for Tower Air, Midway Airlines, and Seagrave Aviation, flying 747s, 737s and Beechjets. He also filled his down time by serving as a tour guide for Mule Train Tours at Cape Lookout National Seashore, where he shared the beauty of his adopted home with visitors.

Family was the cornerstone of Andy’s life. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Spitler Lloyd, to whom he was married for 56 years. His legacy continues through his children, Andrew Lloyd (Carrie) and Clarissa Pratt (Barry); grandson, Andrew Lloyd (Olivia); sister, Becky Hiester (Jon); aunt, Bonnie Waaland and uncle Jerry Lloyd; niece, Lisa Denison (Eric); nephews: Doug Leech (Diane), Drew Hiester (Jennifer), Matt Hiester (Amanda); and a brother-in-law, Jim (Beth) also survive him, sharing in the family’s loss.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Jean Lloyd, and sister Nita Leech.

Beyond his professional and familial accomplishments, Andy was deeply involved in his community. As an active member of the First Methodist Church, he selflessly volunteered his time and talents. His love for the outdoors often found him boating, hiking, or golfing with his family. Andy also made significant contributions to local organizations such as Martha’s Mission, Meals on Wheels, and Carpenter’s Tools Hurricane Relief.

Andy will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, and intelligent mind. He approached life with a unique blend of earnestness and humor, often leaving a lasting impression on those he met. His ability to light up a room with laughter while also providing sage advice was a rare gift that made him beloved by many.

As we honor his legacy, we celebrate a life well-lived and a man well-loved. Andy’s memory will forever be a beacon of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family would like to thank those who cared for Andy, including Patrick Whaley and the staff of Gentiva Hospice and the staff of Arosa Crystal Coast.

Memorials in Andy’s honor can be made to First Methodist Morehead City, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557 or Gentiva Hospice of Swansboro, 662 W. Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.

Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.