Cold Weather & Your Plumbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – With prolonged cold temperatures forecasted for the area, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is reminding customers of what do to in case a boil notice is issued.



A water utility may issue a boil notice following a leak caused by pipes bursting due to cold weather or nearby construction. If a boil notice is issued, you will be notified with hand-delivered door tags. In case of a widespread boil notice, notification may be given via phone call, nwwsd.org, social media, television and radio. According to District Assistant Superintendent, Simon Gundy, “In most cases, issuing a Boil Water Notice is a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers. The chances of water contamination are remote, but we don’t want to take risks when it comes to your family’s health.”



What should you do?

-Do not consume your water without boiling it first.

-Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

-Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.

-Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source, such as The WaterShed.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE FACT SHEET ABOUT WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL ADVISORY