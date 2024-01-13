Cole sentenced to two consecutive life terms in Prison

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today, 01/12/24, that Jimmy David Cole

(age 30) of Bowling Green, OH was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the

murder of Alicia Rosa and her unborn son Amor. The penalty for Murder in the State of Ohio

is a term of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. As Cole will be serving

the terms consecutively, he will have to serve 30 years before he has an opportunity for

parole. Once getting to the parole board, there is no guarantee that he will be released.

While Cole had pled guilty to other charges, those charges merged into the two counts of

Murder.



The charges stem from the March 30, 2023 incident in Bowling Green, where Miss Rosa died

as a result of receiving four stab wounds. Baby Amor died as a result of the death of his

mother.



The defense had argued at the sentencing hearing that the two Murder charges should

merge into one because there was no evidence that Baby Amor was viable by legal

standards at the time of his death. Prosecutor Dobson argued that viability was not

necessary to be proven under the Murder statute as well as the fact that evidence showed

that the infant was 20-21 weeks old and was alive and healthy at the time of the stabbing.

Common Pleas Court Judge Joel Kuhlman rejected the defense argument and sentenced Cole

on the two separate charges.



After arguing the legal point, Prosecutor Dobson recommended the sentences should run

consecutively. Alicia’s mother, Lori Cremar, and sisters, Marissa and Sonya Confer, also

made statements requesting the same. Finally, Mr. Dobson read a statement from Daniel

Confer, the victims’ father and grandfather. Neither Cole nor his attorney made any

statements in mitigation.



Mr. Dobson said of the sentencing, “we are pleased that the Court rejected the arguments of

the defense that Baby Amor was not a separate life. This offense was horrific and the fact

that Alicia’s parents had to find her body in that state is unimaginable. The family is grateful

that Judge Kuhlman gave Cole a sentence that will keep the public protected from him for

many years to come. We hope that this resolution will bring some small measure of comfort

to that family and be a first step in their healing process.”



Judge Kuhlman remanded Cole to the custody of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office until he is

taken to the prison.