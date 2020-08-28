College Football Set to Kickoff 2020 Season

IRVING, Texas (Aug. 28, 2020) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame highlighted today the college football games that will be televised this weekend and Labor Day weekend as the kickoff to the 2020 season.

The Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will launch the season Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN in a Week Zero matchup. Week One, running through Labor Day, will feature an additional ten games.

Television Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Sat, Aug. 29 (9 p.m.) Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN

Thu, Sep. 3 (8 p.m.) Central Arkansas at UAB on ESPN3

Thu, Sep. 3 (9 p.m.) Southern Ala. and Southern Miss. On CBSSN

Sat, Sep. 5 (1 p.m.) Eastern Kentucky at Marshall on ESPN

Sat, Sep. 5 (1:30 p.m.) Middle Tennessee at Army on CBSSN

Sat, Sep. 5 (4:30 p.m.) SMU at Texas State on ESPN

Sat, Sep. 5 (7 p.m.) Louisiana-Monroe at Troy on ESPN3

Sat, Sep. 5 (7:30 p.m.) Houston Baptist at North Texas on ESPN3

Sat, Sep. 5 (8 p.m.) Arkansas State at Memphis on ESPN

Sat, Sep. 5 (9 p.m.) Stephen F. Austin at UTEP on ESPN3