‘Collin’s Law: Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act’  

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) has released the following statement after attending Governor Mike DeWine’s bill signing for Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law: Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act:

“I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues in the General Assembly as we came together in taking steps at combating hazing at our institutions of higher education. We shall never allow the names of Ohio University student Collin Wiant or Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz or other victims to ever be silent. These two young men lost their lives as the result of hazing, and while their families continue to grieve they remain committed, as do I, to making sure such tragedies never happen again.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), left, stands with parents Cory and Shari and their children Jersey and AJ, the family of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz after Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law: Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Foltz lost his life as the result of a hazing incident while attending Bowling Green State University. Ghanbari championed House Bill 205 with Representative Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, the companion House version of Senate Bill 126. (Photo/ Reid Courtney)

 

“Simultaneously, I introduced similar legislation to Senate Bill 126, which also touched on the concerns of K-12 bullying happening in our schools. While this was not in the final version signed into law today, I remain adamant and committed to further addressing bullying incidents that occur around our state so that all our children feel like they’re in a safe and secure environment when receiving an education.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), right, stands with State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), along with the families of Ohio University student Collin Wiant and Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz as Governor Mike DeWine holds the signed version of Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law: Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, following the bill signing at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Wiant and Foltz lost their lives as the result of hazing incidents while attending institutions of higher education in Ohio. Ghanbari championed House Bill 205 with Representative Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, the companion House version of Senate Bill 126. (Photo/ Sydney Sanders)


“I’m thankful to the governor for signing this bill today, and I look forward to our continued dedication to finding solutions on these issues.”

