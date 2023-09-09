Comedians in Grand Rapids Historic Town Hall

Join us on Saturday, September 30th at 7:00 p.m. for some family-friendly laughs at the Historic Town Hall Theater in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

The Grand Rapids Town Hall Committee in conjunction with the Grand Rapids Historical Society is proud to present: comedians Adam Minnick and Jason Molinterno.

Originally built in 1898, the Grand Rapids Town Hall has hosted everything from plays and musicals to knife-throwing acts and tooth extractions to high school graduations and mayor’s court activities. After being used as a storage facility for several decades in the mid-twentieth century, the Grand Rapids community worked hard to update and restore the historic building for its bicentennial celebration in 1976. Since then, over twenty-five plays and musicals, as well as dance and piano recitals, Christmas sing-alongs, and community events have been hosted on the Town Hall’s stage. Thanks to the endless support of the Grand Rapids community, non-profit organizations, and volunteers, on September 30th we will be adding comedy to the theater’s repertoire.

Adam Minnich will headline our evening of laughs, sharing clean, intelligent, and entertaining stories of traveling, teaching, family, and life. Adam has performed domestically and internationally on large and small stages, but will feel oh so at home in Grand Rapids, having spent much of his childhood just upriver in Napoleon, Ohio. Opening the night up for Adam and warming up our laughter will be Jason Molinterno from Youngstown, Ohio.

Our night of laughs begins at 7:00 p.m. Box office and seating will open at 6:15. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and are available for pre-purchase at The Village Orchard in Grand Rapids and will also be available at the door.