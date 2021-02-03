Comfort Food for Chilly Days

(Culinary.net) There’s almost nothing better than keeping warm and cozy on cold winter days. One thing that can help make staying indoors more enjoyable is delicious, warm, perfectly baked food. Casseroles are hearty options for cold, brisk winter days with mixed ingredients baked in a hot oven and served in large scoops.

This Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Casserole is a twist on a childhood favorite (adult-approved, too). Adding a hint of seasoning, like dry mustard and onion powder, and making the cheese sauce with dairy and lots of shredded cheeses gives it just the right amount of flavor and kick.

This recipe is fairly simple, and kids will devour it in seconds. It’s creamy, cheesy and rich with ingredients that combine to create one spectacularly cozy comfort food. It’s baked to meld all those wonderful ingredients into one large masterpiece.

Start by following the package instructions to cook your noodles. Then melt butter, whisk in flour and stir. Next add your dairy and seasonings. Then it’s time for cheese. Combine the noodles and cheese sauce then bake. It only requires a few steps, with one cooking pot and one baking pan, and it’s guaranteed deliciousness.

Next time your family is stuck at home, try this recipe and see the smiles appear on your little ones’ faces as they gobble down every bite. It’s almost impossible to resist a recipe with 4 cups of shredded cheddar cheese and 1 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. It’s what makes this recipe so gooey and delectable.

So when the wind is howling and there is snow on the ground, don’t fret about making a filling and satisfying dinner. This Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Casserole has you and your family covered.

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Casserole

Servings: 4-6

12 ounces dry elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 425 F. Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook 2 minutes, stirring continuously. Slowly whisk in milk, cream, mustard, onion powder, salt and pepper. Whisk and cook until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheeses until melted. In large bowl, add cooked macaroni and cheese sauce. Mix well and pour into greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake 18-24 minutes, or until bubbly. Cool slightly before serving.

