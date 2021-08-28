Comfort from the South

(Culinary.net) The star of your next spread can be hidden away in the refrigerator for a surprise delight for your guests. It’s topped with chocolate syrup and chopped pecans, and your loved ones just may vote it to be their favorite dish.

It’s an Arkansas Possum Pie, made with three delicious layers and crunchy toppings for a show-stopping dessert.

In a saucepan, melt butter. Add flour and stir to combine. Add crushed pecans and brown sugar. Stir to combine and form to the bottom of a pie pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 F.

In a separate bowl, add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Add powdered sugar and heavy cream. Stir to combine. Add to pie pan over cooled pecan crust. Refrigerate.

To make the pudding layer, whisk egg yolks in a bowl then whisk in whole milk.

In a separate bowl, add sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, flour and salt. Whisk to combine.

In a saucepan over medium heat, add egg mixture followed by the dry mixture and stir. Add butter and vanilla extract, stirring until butter is melted.

Pour pudding mixture into a separate pie pan and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once cooled, add on top of the other layers and spread evenly.

Refrigerate pie overnight.

To make whipped topping, in a mixer, add heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Beat to combine. Add whipped topping to the top of the chilled pie.

Drizzle with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Whether it’s a holiday, birthday or reunion, this pie is a perfect conversation starter. It’s sweet, crunchy and filled with creamy, delightful layers of goodness.

Arkansas Possum Pie

Servings: 8

Crust:

3/4 cup butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups pecans, crushed

Cream Cheese Layer:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

4 tablespoons heavy cream

Pudding Layer:

3 egg yolks

2 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped Cream Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

chocolate syrup

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Heat oven to 350 F. To make crust: In saucepan, melt butter; add flour, brown sugar and crushed pecans. Stir until combined. Press into 9 1/2-inch deep pie plate. Bake 15-20 minutes until crust begins to brown. Cool completely. To make cream cheese layer: In medium bowl, mix cream cheese until creamy. Add powdered sugar and heavy cream; mix until smooth. Spread over cooled pecan crust. Refrigerate. To make pudding layer: In medium bowl, whisk egg yolks. Add milk; whisk until combined. Set aside. In separate medium bowl, whisk sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, flour and salt until combined. In saucepan over medium heat, add egg yolk mixture and flour mixture. Whisk constantly until pudding begins to thicken and bubble. Add butter and vanilla extract, stirring until butter is melted. Pour chocolate pudding in shallow bowl. Cover with plastic wrap touching pudding to keep it from forming skin. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Pour pudding over cream cheese layer. Cover pie with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight. To make whipped cream topping: In stand mixer bowl, add heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Whip until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream over pudding layer. Drizzle pie with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped pecans.





