Comforting Fall Food Without the Guesswork

(Family Features) Schedules full of homework, practices, performances, social activities and more make fall one of the busiest times of year, which often pushes meal planning to the backburner. This autumn, as you look to keep family meals on the menu, consider simple strategies that take the guesswork out of meal prep.

For example, this Barbecue Corn and Potato Chowder offers a satisfying, wholesome dinner for your loved ones without spending an entire evening in the kitchen. The key addition: Dole’s Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit with pre-cut and pre-washed greens and veggies to save prep time with barbecue ranch dressing as an all-in-one flavor base.

Serving as the foundation of the recipe, chopped salads are made with sturdy greens and veggies for a satisfying eating experience that can stand up to being cooked without losing texture and character. Plus, the all-important toppings – crispy fried onions and cheddar tortilla strips – add the ideal crunch to this warm, comforting meal.

Visit Dole.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest to find more easy-to-make fall recipes and nutritional information.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Barbecue Corn and Potato Chowder

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 5

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large Dole Onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium Dole Russet Potato, peeled and diced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 package (14.4 ounces) DOLE® Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit

2 ears corn, kernels cut from cob (about 2 cups)

4 cups water

1 cup milk

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

shredded sharp cheddar cheese, for garnish

In large soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion, garlic and potato; saute 2 minutes. Add cumin and paprika; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salad greens from kit to pot and cook 2 minutes, or until lettuce is wilted. Add corn and water to pot and bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer gently 10 minutes. Add milk and dressing packet from kit; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish with shredded cheese and chips packet from kit.



SOURCE:

Dole