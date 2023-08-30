Coming Soon: Fall Native Plant Sale

Purchase quality native plants for your garden. Fall is the perfect time to plant perennials, so the Friends of the Wood County Parks are hosting a Fall Native Plant Sale on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Cedar Creeks Nature Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood.

The plants and shrubs available for purchase are all local genome native species grown by the Stewardship Department of the Wood County Park District. The Friends of the Parks purchase the plants to offer to the community in a fundraiser.

Native forbs are $5 each and woody shrubs are $10 each. Only cash and check are accepted. Plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking and entrance are free.

Each year, the Wood County Park District grows tens of thousands of native plants as an important part of their environmental conservation efforts. The fall and spring native plant sales support these efforts and allow the community to utilize the benefits of native plants in their gardens.

The benefits of native plants are many: native plants have long root systems that create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, they sequester carbon, filter runoff, replenish soil nutrients, and are habitat for pollinators. Attract birds and butterflies to your yard with native plants!

For a list of available plants and shrubs, please visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.