Coming Soon: NBHS Homecoming

The North Baltimore Homecoming will take place from September 26th through October 1st this year. The theme for the 2022 Fall Homecoming is Disney.





Spirit days will start on Monday, September 26th with Adam Sandler Day (comfy clothes).

On Tuesday, students and staff will dress up for decade day!

For Wednesday, NB will dress as Little Miss/Mr. memes.

On Thursday, each class has chosen a different board game for Battle of the Classes, and they should dress as that

Then as usual, the week will end with Tiger Spirit Day on Friday as the school shows their spirit in hopes that the Tigers defeat Vanlue.





Also during this week each class, 7th through 12th grade, will participate in The Battle of the Classes by doing different activities such as: auditeria and float decorating, tug-o-war, lip sync, and more.

The parade will be changed to Thursday, September 29th at 5:30 this year, with a new route as well! Lineup will still happen at 4:45 in front of Powell. Then, the parade will start at Powell Elementary, go down Main to Broadway, then onto Rudolph, and end at the high school. The dodgeball tournament will follow.

The Homecoming dance will be held on October 1st from 7 – 10 p.m. in the high school auditeria. Cost is $5 to attend.

For any questions please contact swaldvogel@nbls.org

Thank you!

Stefanie Waldvogel & Mike Kipplen

NBHS Student Council Advisors