Coming Soon to NB?

by Sue Miklovic

The restaurant just north of the tracks on the east side of Main Street in downtown North Baltimore is making progress towards completion, and hopefully will get opened sometime soon. Like many other businesses, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t make the process any easier for the owners.





This week I had a short visit with Colin Barnett, owner of The “Train Wreck”, located at 102 North Main Street, NB. Mr. Barnett also owns a restaurant in Arlington, Ohio which he says, has been “really busy lately.” He splits his time between working a lot of hours in Arlington and trying to get things done in NB. “I had some guys working on this project, but when we got slowed down on this, they moved on to another project with more work available. I get it, I understand, so I have been trying to do a lot of the work here. I have more than 20 employees in Arlington, and sometimes I can get a couple of them to come here and help. “

The interior has received a little facelift/renovation and is casual and comfortable. The raised seating area/stage has been removed and replaced with a heavy-duty bar, topped with an awesome custom-made concrete counter. New paint, lighting, floors, and more will complete the dining area interior.” I may put a couple of games for kids near the back” he added.

Mr. Barnett says his hours will cover lunch and dinner. The menu will include pizza, burgers, fried foods, lots of different sandwiches, subs and sides. “If things really get going, I would like to try to bring the prime rib back that people came here for before” he said.

There’s at least a solid month or two of work that still needs done, plus general cleaning, along with some inspections, permits, and licenses finalized. And like I said earlier-there’s that whole pandemic thing going on. Keep your fingers crossed and be patient—it’s coming!