Coming Soon: Wild Lights Weekend

Wild Lights Weekend at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife-learning and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with lights, decorations, and great themes, giving warmth and color to the cool winter nights.

Stroll the illuminated evening woods at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 19-21 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm each day. 3-D foam animal displays are created in a friendly competition. Visitors can vote for their favorite twinkling display. Walk the trail, and then visit the Nature Center to warm up inside with hot chocolate, cookies, and a photo station. Wild Lights is free and open to all. No registration is needed.

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, in Perrysburg.

For more information, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897