North Baltimore, Ohio

January 12, 2024 2:26 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Size Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Fiber Locator

Coming Soon: Wild Lights Weekend

Wild Lights Weekend at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife-learning and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with lights, decorations, and great themes, giving warmth and color to the cool winter nights.

Stroll the illuminated evening woods at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 19-21 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm each day. 3-D foam animal displays are created in a friendly competition. Visitors can vote for their favorite twinkling display. Walk the trail, and then visit the Nature Center to warm up inside with hot chocolate, cookies, and a photo station. Wild Lights is free and open to all. No registration is needed.

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, in Perrysburg.

For more information, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website