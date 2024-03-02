North Baltimore, Ohio

March 2, 2024 6:20 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
OB You’re Expecting
Size Update
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Resize
Sept. 2023

Comment on Ohio’s 2024-25 Hunting Seasons Beginning March 4

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a district office during open house dates from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8, to learn more about the state’s fish and wildlife management. All Ohioans are invited to comment on proposals for 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons, including white-tailed deer, waterfowl, and small game.

In addition to open house dates, comments on Division of Wildlife proposals can be submitted online through Wednesday, March 13.
 

white-tailed deer

White-tailed deer.

During the open houses, information on proposed hunting and trapping season dates and bag limits will be available with wildlife experts present. Visit one of the Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or Lake Erie office during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Central Ohio, District 1: 1500 Dublin Rd, Columbus, 43215
  • Northwest Ohio, District 2: 952 Lima Ave, Findlay, 45840
  • Northeast Ohio, District 3: 912 Portage Lakes Dr, Akron, 44319
  • Southeast Ohio, District 4, 360 E. State St, Athens, 45701
  • Southwest Ohio, District 5, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, 45385
  • Lake Erie, 305 E. Shoreline Dr, Sandusky, 44870

A complete list of proposed rule changes can be found at wildohio.gov. A statewide hearing on all proposed rules is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website