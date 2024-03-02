Comment on Ohio’s 2024-25 Hunting Seasons Beginning March 4



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a district office during open house dates from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8, to learn more about the state’s fish and wildlife management. All Ohioans are invited to comment on proposals for 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons, including white-tailed deer, waterfowl, and small game.



In addition to open house dates, comments on Division of Wildlife proposals can be submitted online through Wednesday, March 13.



White-tailed deer.

During the open houses, information on proposed hunting and trapping season dates and bag limits will be available with wildlife experts present. Visit one of the Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or Lake Erie office during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Central Ohio, District 1: 1500 Dublin Rd, Columbus, 43215

Northwest Ohio, District 2: 952 Lima Ave, Findlay, 45840

Northeast Ohio, District 3: 912 Portage Lakes Dr, Akron, 44319

Southeast Ohio, District 4, 360 E. State St, Athens, 45701

Southwest Ohio, District 5, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, 45385

Lake Erie, 305 E. Shoreline Dr, Sandusky, 44870

A complete list of proposed rule changes can be found at wildohio.gov. A statewide hearing on all proposed rules is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.



