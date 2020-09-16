Commissioner Ted Bowlus: STILL the Right Prescription for Wood County

Dr. Ted Bowlus was elected Wood County Commissioner in 2016, and he is running for Re-Election in 2020. Over the last four years as Wood County Commissioner, Dr. Bowlus has used his knowledge and vision to improve Wood County’s economic outlook by advocating for and implementing policies that create more jobs, keep taxes as low as possible and do not waste your tax dollars. He has used his skills to work with local and state health officials to develop policies that improve our citizens’ access to health care, help combat drug abuse, and educate the public on ways to stay healthy during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ted Bowlus holds the medical degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine, and a Master’ Degree in Anatomy/Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience from the Medical College of Ohio. In addition to serving for the past four years as a Wood County Commissioner, Dr. Bowlus has worked with Wood County citizens in many capacities throughout his professional career: as a physician and business owner in Perrysburg for over 30 years, a board member of two local mental health agencies, a member and past-president of the Wood County Board of Health, and a two-term elected member of the Eastwood Board of Education. Dr. Bowlus also taught Neuroscience/Neuroanatomy to Doctoral Students at the University of Findlay for two years.





His community volunteer activities include teaching Family-to-Family classes for the Wood County chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), which provides education, training and support to people who have family members affected by mental illness and/or drug abuse. He is an active member of the Bowling Green Kiwianis Club, goes on medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico, helps to rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina, participates in Priceless Pancakes at Pemberville’s First United Presbyterian Church, and delivers weekly meals to local shut-ins.

A Message from Dr. Ted Bowlus

“My inspiration to run for public office comes from many sources, but the experiences that most inspired me to serve as Commissioner come from the medical mission trips I made to third world countries, when I encountered areas where services such as clean water, decent housing, and adequate health care are virtually nonexistent. Through serving people under those circumstances, I came to appreciate the many blessings that we have in Wood County and I developed the sincere desire to ensure that all of our citizens have the opportunity to share in those blessings.

I have lived virtually all of my life in Wood County and raised my family here. I understand the issues and problems that confront Wood County citizens every day. As your Commissioner, I continue to focus on making a positive difference that benefits all of the county’s residents. My father and grandfather were businessmen in Pemberville, and my neighbors are farmers. My podiatric medical practice is in Perrysburg. I also have many extended family members who live and work in Wood County. My wife, Lois, and I have been married for over 34 years, and have raised our combined family of eight children in Wood County. We attend First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Two of our older children have attended Bowling Green State University, and our youngest child, Jonathan, an Eastwood High School graduate, will graduate this year from BGSU with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

I draw my daily inspiration and motivation from my desire to serve my family, friends and community in the best way I can – not only as a Commissioner and a Physician, but also as a Husband, Father, Stepfather, Grandfather and Friend. Holding public office is a natural extension of my desire to serve others and to give back to the Community.

Thank you for electing me as Your Wood County Commissioner and supporting my Re-Election in 2020. It is an honor and a privilege to serve you.”

Dr. Ted Bowlus, Wood County Commissioner

