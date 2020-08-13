COMMISSIONERS PRESENT CHECK TO NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

AUGUST 12, 2020 – Bowling Green, OH — This morning (August 12) the Commissioners presented a $250,000 check to Mark Sheffer, Chairman of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. The money is Wood County’s commitment for a project to extend water and sewer lines to the NSG/Pilkington float-glass plant, currently under construction on Pemberville Road in Troy Township. The total project consisted of 7,400 lineal feet of 12 inch waterline and 10,200 lineal feet of sanitary sewer line, with a total project cost of $2,435,750.

NSG Group, a maker of sheet glass and owner-operator of a glass plant in Rossford, announced in 2018 that it will spend $265 million to construct a 511,000 sq. ft. float glass plant in Troy Township. The plant will make specialty sheet glass for the solar panel manufacturing industry, and its primary customer will be First Solar Inc. The plant will employ about 110 hourly and 40 salaried employees with production expected to start in fall 2020. The new plant is expected to produce about 130,000 tons of glass annually.