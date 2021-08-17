BOWLING GREEN, OH – August 17, 2021 – Today, based on guidance from the Wood County Health Department, the Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus ordered that all people are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose in all public areas of Wood County government buildings, effective Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The order was issued to help combat spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff. The following guidance is also offered:

Please be prepared and bring your own mask. Please maintain physical distance with other people. Seating in meetings will be physically distanced based on the size of the meeting room. People are encouraged to call the office they need in advance of visiting. The office may be able to assist people over the phone rather than in person.

The County Commissioners will remain in close contact with the Wood County Health Department to monitor the situation and determine if additional guidance is needed.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.