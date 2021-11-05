COMMISSIONERS SELECT NEW CHIEF DOG WARDEN

BOWLING GREEN, OH – November 4, 2021 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, are pleased to announce the selection of Jodi Harding as their new Chief Dog Warden. Ms. Harding’s duties will include direct oversight of the Wood County Dog Shelter, enforcement of dog related laws as prescribed in the Ohio Revised Code, maintaining and encouraging dog license sales, good care of dogs in the Shelter, encouraging and managing volunteers at the Shelter, and encouraging adoption of dogs at the Shelter through rescue organizations and the media. Her employment with Wood County will begin on November 22, 2021.

Ms. Harding is a graduate of Maumee High School and the University of Toledo. She currently serves as a dispatcher with the Maumee Police Department, and worked previously as Operations Manager for Lucas County Canine Care and Control, and Operations Manager for the Toledo Humane Society. She will fill the vacancy created when the previous Chief Dog Warden, Andrew Snyder, accepted a position with the City of Bowling Green.