COMMISSIONERS TO PRESENT STATE OF THE COUNTY

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 13, 2023 – The Wood County Commissioners, Craig LaHote, Ted Bowlus, and Doris Herringshaw will present the annual State of the County Address on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green.  Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the speech will begin at 8:00 a.m.  Joining with the Commissioners for the speech will be Judge Dave Woessner and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

The event is coordinated by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.  RSVPs will be appreciated by calling (419) 353-7945.

For additional information, please contact Carri L. Stanley, Wood County Administrator.

