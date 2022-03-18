COMMISSIONERS TO PRESENT STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 17, 2022 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, will present the 2022 State of the County Address on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The address will be recorded and available at 9:00 a.m. on the website for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, www.bgchamber.net.

During the week following the address, the Wood County Annual Report will arrive in mailboxes across the county.

Traditionally, the State of the County Address has been an in-person event presented at the Wood County Courthouse. Due to pandemic restrictions in 2021, the Commissioners presented a recorded address, and they believe that is the best course of action for 2022. They anticipate returning to a live event in 2023.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.