Committee on Aging Wants Your Opinion: Must be 60 + and a Resident of Wood County

Survey participants needed to determine the needs of older adults in Wood County

Wood County community members (60 years and older) are invited to participate in an online survey to understand the current and determine future needs of older adults in Wood County. The survey is entirely anonymous. To participate, survey responders must be 60 years or older and a resident of Wood County.

This survey is presented by Dr. Abhishek Bhati, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Bowling Green State University, in partnership with the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA).

The survey is completely anonymous, contains 29 questions, and should take approximately 30-45 minutes to complete. The survey is divided into three sections. Section 1 contains questions about programs and services offered by WCCOA. Section 2 contains questions about the physical and mental well-being of the survey responders. This section will ask survey responders to rate your mental and physical health and alcohol use. Section 3 will ask questions about survey responders’ demography, such as race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, education level, and frequency of visits to WCCOA. Your participation in this study is completely voluntary and survey responders can skip any question they wish not to answer. The survey instrument is approved by BGSU Institutional Review Board (IRB). Please contact, Dr. Abhishek Bhati ([email protected]) with questions.

To access the survey, please click the link – https://bgsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cTRDMj0DOzJSayO

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net