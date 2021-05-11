To make sure you’re aware of the potential risks to your ride while on the trails, check out this list of the common forms of Jeep damage from off-roading.

Returning from an off-roading excursion without incurring the slightest bit of damage on your Jeep isn’t necessarily impossible. That said, driving down rugged trails and over challenging obstacles without any signs of wear and tear on your vehicle is definitely not the norm. To make sure you know what you’re getting into before heading out on the trails, check out this list of some of the most common forms of Jeep damage from off-roading.

Popped or Slashed Tires

When driving over sharp rocks, deep ruts, jagged branches, and other obstacles, your tires can take a serious beating. Swapping out your stock tires with a set of rugged off-roading tires is an effective way to avoid getting a flat tire while off-roading. Tires with specific designs that lend them to off-roading purposes will have thicker, more durable rubber that can stand up to the tests of the trails.

However, even the most rugged off-roading tires aren’t immune to damage. As such, you should check them for signs of wear and tear before and after off-roading sessions and always keep a spare on hand to avoid getting stranded.

Damaged Lights

Another one of the most common forms of Jeep damage from off-roading is damaged lighting. If your vehicle has its default lights and you spend a lot of time out on the trails, there’s a good chance that they’ll experience some form of damage.

Broken bulbs, loose wiring, and burned-out bulbs are all common types of off-roading lighting damages include. To avoid lighting issues, consider upgrading to an LED lighting system. It’ll offer more durability as well as a far greater light output than stock lighting systems.

Undercarriage Damage

One of the more serious forms of off-roading Jeep damage is harm to the undercarriage. As you drive over protruding objects, such as large rocks or logs, your vehicle’s undercarriage can become scratched or punctured.

Because some of your Jeep’s most important components are in the undercarriage, including the transmission, gas tank, and driveline, it’s crucial to protect this area of your vehicle as much as possible. An effective way to do so is to invest in protective Jeep mods. In particular, you can install a skid plate on the bottom of your Jeep to shield any weak spots.