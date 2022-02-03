Communicating with Loved Ones Living with Dementia

MAUMEE, OH — Feb. 1, 2022 — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering two upcoming programs to help caregivers better understand the behaviors of their loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and learn how to communicate with them more effectively.

The programs are “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and “Effective Communication Strategies,” Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 10-11 a.m.

Both free programs are virtual and will be presented on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register for one or both programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.

“As Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress, people’s behaviors change in ways that can be challenging for their caregivers, and it can be difficult to adapt to the way they communicate evolves,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “These programs offer caring instruction on how best to connect with those living with dementia during the different stages of the disease.”

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” will show participants the ways that behavior is a powerful form of communication and one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as they lose the ability to use language. As some of those behaviors can be challenging for caregivers, this program will offer tips to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

During “Effective Communication Strategies,” participants will learn that communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and lose the ability to use words, families need new ways to connect.

This webinar will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, offer methods to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and how to identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

“There are early, middle and late stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and the person living with dementia changes throughout the progression of the disease,” Myers said. “As they experience memory loss, their ability to verbally communicate with their caregivers decreases. Learning more about the stages of Alzheimer’s and how to effectively communicate with their loved ones at any stage is empowering for caregivers.”

In Ohio in 2020, 442,000 caregivers provided 590 million hours of unpaid care to 220,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.