NORTH BALTIMORE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

THE BRIDGE

123 East Broadway, North Baltimore

December 4th @ 6 Pm

419.857.8177

WE’LL BE COLLECTING NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS FOR THE PANTRY.

WE’LL ALSO GATHER IN THE CHURCH AND THEN HEAD OUT TO THE TREE AND CONCLUDE WITH REFRESHMENTS AFTERWORDS