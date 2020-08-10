Community Health Centers Week: Aug. 9-Aug.15

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week Aug. 9th-15th. Typically the health center would host an event at the health department giving the community the opportunity to tour the health center and collect other important information. Due to the ongoing pandemic the health center had to take a more creative approach to celebrating. This year they plan to showcase each area of the health center throughout the week on Facebook. Please check back each day for a short video.

The health center offers a variety of services with sliding fee benefits for those who qualify. They offer primary care for all ages, men’s and women’s health, behavioral health, on-site pharmacy and dental services. The team consists of a primary care doctor, a dentist, two nurse practitioners, two registered nurses, a dental hygienist, two dental assistants, a pharmacist, a pharmacy technician, a behavioral health specialist, a peer support specialist, a social worker, an Outreach and Enrollment Specialist and three front desk support staff.

During the pandemic the health center has modified their services to make sure all of their patients’ needs are safely met. The providers have taken turns offering telehealth appointments, the pharmacy has offered curbside pick-up for prescriptions and the staff has made sure to check on their most vulnerable patients to make sure all of their needs are met. In late June the health center hosted a drive through testing event with the Ohio National Guard.

Please take the opportunity to learn more about this great resource in the community. Like the health center page on Facebook or visit the website at www.WCHealthCenter.org.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides quality health services to improve the well-being of individuals and families. We welcome everyone regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information, visit WoodCountyHealth.org

The Wood County Community Health Center is fully funded by Grant Number H8CS26578 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of an award totaling $1,014,543. The information in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Health Resources and Services Administration or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.