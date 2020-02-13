Community Survey for Facilities at NB High-Middle School

This is a VERY SHORT survey – it could take as little as 30 seconds!
The deadline to respond is Friday, Feb. 14.
Go to nbls.org or Click here to take a Community Survey.
Your input is needed by the board and administration of our schools!
North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.
This is a VERY SHORT survey – it could take as little as 30 seconds!
The deadline to respond is Friday, Feb. 14.
Go to nbls.org or Click here to take a Community Survey.
Your input is needed by the board and administration of our schools!