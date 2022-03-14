Concert Update: “Leave Those Kids Alone!”

You really need give these musicians a listen… WOW!!! (If you put on your headphones and forget this is a bunch of “children”… WOW! ~ JP Miklovic)

Update from Shawn Benjamin, operater of Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore Ohio:

The First 2 weeks of ticket sales have been awesome, 30% of our seats are now filled.

Don’t wait too long – You may loose out on a great MUSIC show, LIVE, in North Baltimore.

Check out all their online material and see for yourself. We’d love to see you!

Several ways to get a ticket for the LIVE PERFORMANCE of ” LEAVE THISE KIDS ALONE”.

Tickets $25.00 Date April 14,2022 Time 7pm – 9pm

Virginia Theater

119 N. Main St

North Baltimore, OH

Call 419-379-8432 to reserve by Credit Card

Visit Theater during shows to pay by cash or credit

Also available at:

Gerdeman’s Insurance at 121 N. Main St.

North Baltimore Nutrition at 140 N. Main St.

You can use PayPal via email to shawnshabensb@aol.com (send as friend)

Note for PayPal. include # of tickets needed in the notes

Leave Those Kids Alone features FIVE talented kids playing classic rock hit songs written decades before they were even born! You won’t believe your eyes or your ears!

https://youtu.be/mgc5BiQnY7s



These multi-instrumentalists and vocalists play note for note renditions of your favourite classic rock songs, LIVE!



Leave Those Kids Alone is a go-to act for family-friendly festivals, public events, corporate engagements, and even weddings! As the house band of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, the band is no stranger to performing live in front of 5,000+ people!



Leave Those Kids Alone has performed more than 200 shows and their videos have earned millions of views from around the world.



Kids in age only, the group has performed professionally for almost three years. In 2018, 8-year-old Addisyn (drums) joined her 11-year-old brother Alex (guitar) and his long-time bandmate 15-year-old Timothy (lead vocals). In 2021, 15-year-old Luca (bass) and 14-year-old Louis (keyboards) joined the band to complete the all-kid lineup.



HEY! TEACHER!!! Leave Those Kids Alone!

