“Conference Call” Available for those wanting to Listen

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by 00 Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 972 1884

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12356

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE FIRE BAY

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

6:15 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Discussion on Wholesale Water Supply Contract with NWWSD

IV. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 10–2020 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

ORDINANCE 2020 – 36 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN INSPECTION SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH DIXON ENGINEERING AND INSPECTION SERVICES FOR THE INSPECTION OF A 500,000 GALLON WATER SUPPLY TANK AND 2 CONCRETE CLEARWELLS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $9,750.00.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 37 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH KIRK BROS. CO. INC. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR A NEW UV DISINFECTION SYSTEM AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $308,000.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 39 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

ORDINANCE 2020 – 40 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

ORDINANCE 2020 – 41 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

VI. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2020-31 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

VII. Adjournment