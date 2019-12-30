Weekly Specials
Congrats to Doug Troutner

Congrats to the   Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio Golden Hammer Award recipient Doug Troutner. Doug is a volunteer who makes a lasting contribution and commitment to advance Habitat’s mission and leaves an indelible mark to its history, toward its families served, towards its volunteers and its community of partners and supporters. Doug is pictured with Tom Ehmke, our 2018 recipient. Many thanks to each of these gentlemen for their support!

2019 Golden Hammer recipient Doug Troutner, left, with 2018 recipient Tom Ehmke,right
Doug Troutner receives a Habitat Volunteer shirt from Mark Ohashi, Wood County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director

 

Recognized as the 2019 Volunteers of the Year for truly exemplifying  values and goodwill through their generous commitment, time, and support of the Habitat Wood County mission were Chris Brunner – Construction Award and his wife, Barbara Brunner (Chair of Homeowner Support Committee) – Operations Award.

 

Many Thanks to Jay & Brenda Kirkbride, as they have been Habitat Wood County volunteers since 2000!

It’s official! We will be moving our office in 2020 to continue the mission of helping families obtain decent and affordable housing here in Wood County. Special thanks to A. A. Green Realty Inc. and Mecca Management, Inc. for finding our next home located at 326 Industrial Parkway, Bowling Green, Ohio! Thank you to Trinity United Methodist Church for housing our mission these past 10 years! More to follow…

Habitat for Humanity-Wood County will move to this new space in 2020

