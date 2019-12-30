Congrats to Doug Troutner

Congrats to the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio Golden Hammer Award recipient Doug Troutner. Doug is a volunteer who makes a lasting contribution and commitment to advance Habitat’s mission and leaves an indelible mark to its history, toward its families served, towards its volunteers and its community of partners and supporters. Doug is pictured with Tom Ehmke, our 2018 recipient. Many thanks to each of these gentlemen for their support!

It’s official! We will be moving our office in 2020 to continue the mission of helping families obtain decent and affordable housing here in Wood County. Special thanks to A. A. Green Realty Inc. and Mecca Management, Inc. for finding our next home located at 326 Industrial Parkway, Bowling Green, Ohio! Thank you to Trinity United Methodist Church for housing our mission these past 10 years! More to follow…