May 10, 2024 7:28 am

Congressional Art Competition Winner Announced

From Congressman Bob Latta:

I’m pleased to announce this year’s winner of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition is Charlotte Smith, a sophomore at Eastwood High School! 

Her artwork, entitled Sacagawea and her Babe, will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. 

In addition to our overall winner, we had three honorable mentions. These pieces will be displayed in my district offices for the next year. 

  • Intimacy by Faith Schneider, North Ridgeville High School
  • Atomic Man by Oliver Irvin, Bowling Green High School
  • Fish and Geese by Jayden Bennett, Upper Sandusky High School

Each year, I’m amazed by the creativity and talent of high school students from Ohio’s Fifth District who participate in the Congressional Art Competition. This year, we had a record 127 students from 31 schools participate. I want to thank each and every one of them for showcasing their hard work and talent. 

I’d also like to thank Bowling Green State University for hosting our art competition reception and allowing these students to showcase their art in such a wonderful gallery! 
 
2024 Art Competition Winner
 

Top prize winner: Sacagawea and her Babe by Charlotte Smith, Eastwood High School
 
2024 Art Competition Winner w/ Bob
 

Bob and Charlotte Smith pose with her winning artwork
 
Intimacy
 

Intimacy by Faith Schneider, North Ridgeville High School
 
Atomic Man
 

Atomic Man by Oliver Irvin, Bowling Green High School
 
Fish and Geese
 

Fish and Geese by Jayden Bennett, Upper Sandusky High School

