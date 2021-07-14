North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Construction equipment sale

July 16, 17, & 18 – 8am-5pm

408 Margaret Ave.

North Baltimore, Ohio.

Misc nails, screws, hardware, school lockers, concrete blankets, scaffolding, aluminum extension ladders, electric pipe threader, hand pipe dyes, 2 wheel carts, 4” water pump, chain binders, street cones, concrete vibrators, drop cords, big pipe wrenches, 50 PCs 1/2”x20’ rebar, A frame ladders, roof jacks, wheel borrows, wood burner, trailers, chainsaw, LP and diesel fuel heaters, lumber, wheel casters, 3 ton engine hoist, and more!