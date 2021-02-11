Consumers Shocked by 1099-G Form Identity Theft

BBB is receiving calls every day from consumers who have received 1099-G forms from the Job and Family Services offices in Ohio, Michigan or other states. The callers have no idea what these forms mean or whether they are scams. They have had their identity stolen!

These 1099-G forms are just another unwelcome byproduct of the pandemic: crooks are taking advantage of increased unemployment to collect benefits in the names of unsuspecting victims. This fraud is costing state and Federal government billions of dollars!

How the Scam Works: Thieves typically get the personal information they need for fake unemployment claims by purchasing it online. One con artist told USA Today that he compiles lists of real people. Then, on the “dark net,” he pays $2 in cryptocurrency to match each name with a Social Security number and date of birth. Amazingly, this is often all the information he needs to file a phony unemployment claim.

Other times, scammers get personal information for fake claims through “phishing messages” that the consumers fell for. They may have received an email offering a reward like a gift card or free product. Or they may have been scared by an email that claimed to be from the government that they had failed to pay their taxes or missed jury duty. They innocently provided personal information which the scammers used for their fake unemployment claims. Most victims do not know their identity has been used for unemployment fraud until they are contacted about an unemployment claim they never made.

According to BBB Scam Tracker, here are some common ways victims became aware of the fraud:

Most common is they receive a 1099-G form from the government telling them that they received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits. This is serious! If the victim doesn’t report the scam, the “earnings” will be reported to IRS and may be taxable !

A letter from the state unemployment office or department of labor informing them that their unemployment benefits were denied – even though they made no such claim.

Their employer is notified that they filed for unemployment benefits, even though they still work for the company.

BBB Warns Consumers! If you receive a letter, email, or any other notification about an unemployment claim that you never made, be sure to report it. Our BBB talked to one consumer locally who received a notice of his unemployment benefits from Kentucky! If you don’t notify them, you may be compelled to pay taxes on income you never received!

Check your credit report. An unemployment claim in your name means that scammers have your personal information. Be sure to check your credit report at com for unauthorized inquiries and accounts. This is the only free crediting reporting service authorized by the Federal Trade Commission.

