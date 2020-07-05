Continental Structural Plastics to Host Hiring Event at NB Facility

Auburn Hills, Michigan – July 1, 2020 — As the automotive industry returns to full production, Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) is in need of production associates at both its North Baltimore, and Carey, Ohio, locations. On Tuesday, July 7, the North Baltimore location will be hosting a hiring event for production associates. This is an opportunity to be hired on-the-spot, and earn up to $15.82 per hour, full-time. After 90 days of probation, benefits are offered including medical, dental, vision, and a 401K matching plan.

The North Baltimore hiring event will take place at the CSP North Baltimore facility, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore, Ohio, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Applicants must wear closed-toe shoes, and should bring their resumes and valid driver’s license. Interviewing will be done on the spot. To ensure safety, this event will be conducted outside the plant in a tent.

Carey Position Details

CSP is also seeking production associates for the Carey, Ohio, facility. These positions pay $14.50 per hour, plus applicable shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shift associates. All associates receive a .50 cent per hour increase after the completion of 720 hours, and will earn the top rate in 36 months.

Employees are eligible for full benefits including tuition reimbursement, life insurance and a 401k matching plan after 90 days of employment. The Carey Human Resources team will be conducting onsite interviews for immediate placement. Please apply in person at 2915 County Highway 96, Carey, Ohio.

What’s Required?

Continental Structural Plastics is an innovative, full-service Tier One supplier with a global presence and an emphasis on developing lightweight technologies for the transportation industries. CSP offers employees the opportunity to join a leading-edge company within the composite material industry and enjoy the benefits offered by a growing company in North America and internationally.

Responsibilities of the North Baltimore and Carey positions include:

Finishing

Sanding

Deflashing

Machine/press operation

Quality control

Use of hand and power tools

Eligibility requirements for positions include: