Cook & Clean Responsibly Over the Holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – As the holiday season approaches, cooking for large gatherings becomes a big part of the festivities. However, it is crucial to be mindful of how you dispose of fats, oils, and grease (FOG) to protect your plumbing and our wastewater system.

The Dangers of FOG

FOG, which comes from meats, butter, margarine, lard, food scraps, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products, and cooking oil, can cause severe damage when improperly disposed of. When FOG is warm, it may seem easy to pour down the drain, but as it cools, it solidifies and can block your pipes, leading to backups, clogging your plumbing, and damaging wastewater treatment systems. This can result in costly repairs, environmental issues, and even sanitary sewer overflows where raw sewage can leak into your home, lawn, or neighborhood.

To avoid these issues, follow these simple steps:

Can it, cool it, and throw it away : Allow FOG to cool and solidify in an aluminum can or a sealed container, then dispose of it in your garbage. You can also reuse cooled FOG for future cooking.

: Allow FOG to cool and solidify in an aluminum can or a sealed container, then dispose of it in your garbage. You can also reuse cooled FOG for future cooking. Wipe off greasy pans and dishes: Use a paper towel to remove grease from pans and dishes before rinsing or placing them in the dishwasher. Avoid using cloth towels as they can transfer the FOG to your washing machine’s pipes.

Use drain strainers : Keep drain strainers in place and clean them frequently to catch hair, food particles, and other debris that can clog your pipes. Replace metal or plastic strainers if they become rusty or degraded.

: Keep drain strainers in place and clean them frequently to catch hair, food particles, and other debris that can clog your pipes. Replace metal or plastic strainers if they become rusty or degraded. Limit garbage disposal use: Use your garbage disposal sparingly, as excessive use can wear down the motor and blades. Instead, dispose of food scraps in the trash or compost bin.

While supplies last, The District is giving away free lids to cover canned grease at its main office, 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Stop by during regular business hours, weekdays 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Our temporary driveway access is located just west of the new roundabout on SR 582.

For more information, please visit The District’s website at www.nwwsd.org. Remember, when it comes to FOG, can it, cool it, and throw it away!