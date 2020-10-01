Cook Up Comforting Chili

(Family Features) Cool, crisp fall days call for hearty foods to warm up from the inside-out. With just a few tasty additions, you can take chili – the classic comfort food – to the next level. This Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili calls for bacon, sweet potatoes and a chopped jalapeno pepper for a spicier version of the wintertime favorite.

Find more comforting, family-favorite recipes at circulon.com.

Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 6

Circulon Symmetry Chocolate 5.5-Quart Casserole

6 slices thick-cut smoked bacon, chopped

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 3/4-inch pieces

2 medium onions, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

2 cups chicken broth

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans

1/2 cup quick-cooking barley

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat casserole over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until browned and crisp, about 7-8 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel-covered plate. Reduce bacon fat in casserole to 2 tablespoons and return to stove over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions and jalapeno pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and ground chipotle; cook until fragrant, 15 seconds. Pour in broth, tomatoes, beans and barley; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender and barley is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in bacon and salt; let stand 15 minutes before serving.

SOURCE:

Circulon