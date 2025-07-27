Cornhole Tournament Designed to Support “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Project” 

Wood County, Ohio (July 2025) – The Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA), Inc. has partnered with Bowling Green Kiwanis and Bowling Green State University to host a county wide Cornhole Tournament. This tournament is designed to provide an avenue for participants to give back to their communities by supporting a project, providing them with an opportunity to win a trophy and to have fun at the same time.

The event is a fundraiser supporting WCCOA’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Project. This annual project provides holiday gifts to grandchildren (17 and under) who are being raised by their grandparents in Wood County. All gifts are purchased wrapped and delivered to families before the holiday season to ensure they have a blessed holiday.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, starting at 1 p.m. (estimated tournament time 6 hours). The event will be held at the Wooster Green, 100 South Church St., Bowling Green (parking at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. Tournament details include a registration fee of $25 (donation) for two-member teams; $15 (donation) for single players and we will pair you with another single player.

There is no rain date or refunds as the proceeds will go towards the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren project. All cornhole boards will be provided along with the resin bags. This is a double elimination tournament with three divisions: Businesses; Campus Life; and Community. Please note the division you represent when you register for this event. A trophy will be provided to the winning team in each division. This event will allow you to network and support a great cause all at the same time.

If you’re not in to cornhole but want to support this great fundraiser you can stop by the event. Bring your own lawn chair to watch the event, take part in our 50/50 draw or visit the food trucks.

Preregistration is encouraged but walk ons are welcome. To register use this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdix_6DPFXcKt8XM87aBxKGPiy5drG_kop4b0CPZKIUW2Klbg/viewform?usp=header

Or this QR Code.

Payment can be made through Venmo:

OR if you’re registering via email BG Kiwanis at [email protected] then drop off registration and payment to WCCOA, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. Make a check payable to BG Kiwanis or pay via Venmo.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives. Many arts-based classes, events, and activities are ongoing across the eight senior centers in Wood County

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net