Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases expected to increase

BOWLING GREEN — Case numbers for coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to increase due to new reporting practices, which will now include probable cases in addition to confirmed cases.

Until now, local health departments have followed guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced positive COVID-19 cases once they were confirmed by laboratory testing results.

Earlier this week, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists recommended that CDC, ODH and other agencies performing public health surveillance begin reporting probable cases of COVID-19, in addition to confirmed cases.

A confirmed case is defined as a person with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19. A probable case is generally defined as someone who has not been tested for COVID-19 but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

For confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, health care providers or any individual having knowledge should notify their local health department within 24 hours.

