Even before the novel coronavirus rocked all our worlds, laboratories were vital to society. Similarly, laboratories were expensive to operate before the pandemic as well. That said, you’re likely looking for different ways to cut costs in your lab, and understandably so. We’re living in an unusual time but laboratories couldn’t be more important than they are now. We put together some cost reduction tips for laboratories for you in our guide below––read on to learn more.

Always Purchase in Bulk When You Can

Whether it’s pipettes, disposable gloves, or specimen bags, there are several consumables involved with lab operation. Because consumables are something you need a lot of, you should order them in bulk when you can. Ordering in bulk will almost always get you a discount, especially if you have a good relationship with the supplier. Saving a small amount on each package might not seem like a lot at first, but over the course of a year, you’re going to see the savings stack up.

Find Ways To Increase Efficiency

As with any other business, you want to get more work done in less time. In a lab that could mean you’re cutting out unnecessary work or rearranging the lab’s floor plan in an orderly fashion. You may also improve efficiency by hiring more lab professionals or upgrading your equipment. Using equipment that’s outdated or worn down is a common mistake made by many labs, and understandably so. Lab equipment can get expensive quickly, but there are ways around it.

Purchase Certified Refurbished Lab Equipment

The benefits of buying used lab equipment are tremendous; obviously, you’ll save a ton of money, but there are even more benefits. First, if you purchase through a dependable supplier with experience, the refurbished equipment is like-new. Remember that refurbished doesn’t mean broken, it merely means someone else no longer needed that machine. Professional refurbishing crews will replace any worn down parts and perform rigorous tests to ensure the machine is working as it should.

We know running any business can get expensive, and a lab is even more expensive. We hope to support your crucial work by providing some cost reduction tips for laboratories that are both actionable and realistic. Put our suggestions into practice and you’ll begin to see the savings come in.