VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner _x___ ____

Bill Cook _x___ ____

Tim Engard _x___ ____

Mike Julien _x___ ____

Aaron Patterson _x___ ____

Mike Soltis _x___ ____

Leisa Zeigler _x___ ____

Clerk- Kathi Bucher _x___ ____

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman ____ _x___

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Patterson made a motion to approve the minutes from the November 3, 2020 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved

Letters and Communications:

Discussion by Jason Sisco, Wood County Assistant County Engineer, and Rex Huffman, Wood County Port Authority, specific to Mitchell Road

-Mitchell Road is tore up, concrete trucks running to Northpoint. Repair the road, ask for money, redesign the road-salvaging it- widen it. W. Broadway, Mitchell, Quarry. Agreement with NP, NB, PA and TWPS.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to allow the VA to enter into the Cooperative Agreement per Mr. Huffman and Mr. Sisco. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Soltis wants advertisement of the Festival Meeting on November 9 at 6:15. 23 S Tarr Street Hall.

Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

ORC 121.22 (G)(8) to consider confidential information related to

negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for

economic development assistance

Hold until later in the meeting. Everyone agreed.

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: no reports due

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director: recommendation to hire Matthew Smith as a Utility Operator;

recommendation to hire Walter Young as a Utility Operator

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Matthew Smith per F19a at $15.00/hr. Start date of November 9. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Walter Young per F19a at $15.00/hr. Start date of November 9. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

DPW Superintendent: no report

Village Administrator: 200 Block- top layer of asphalt is being done; light pole installation and municipal parking. NRG- Walnut Street is being paved; Shelter house 1; Whistle Stop parking lot; municipal parking layout; Completed December 31. UV-Ohio EPA is reviewing design; Bid opening November 12. SMOKE test- complete; Five zoning permits issues; WCHD collaborating with property owners on violations. Dan Thornton update.

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: absent/voting

Mayor: Laura Vitt, NBN, is asking to have a 5K race on Thanksgiving Day in the Village starting at 9am. “Huffin for the Stuffin” Money to help Midwest Treatment Center.

Mr. Julien made a motion to allow the 5K. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Mr. Todd Dickerson- COTW, contracted 2 years going on year 3



Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Nothing



Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

-Two officers on duty at a time is still on the table

Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Joshua Woerner as a P/T officer per form F-19a a rate of $13.50/hr. Starting November 3, 2020. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Matthew Moreland as a P/T officer per form F-19a at a rate of $13.50/hr. Starting November 3, 2020. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-34 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms.Zeigler. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-34 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 34 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE RECEIPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS AS A GRANT DONATION FROM WOOD COUNTY, OHIO IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $196,819 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms.Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-35 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-35 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020-35 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF EMS AND FIRE DEPARTMENT EQUIPMENT USING DESIGNATED CARES ACT FUNDS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $109,110.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-31 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-31 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020-31 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Mr. Cook- homeowners should demo their own homes; Are there or what is with the Christmas lights for downtown? Want something Festive. Has the Village donated any money towards the new lights? Rotary takes care of it.

Payment of the Bills

None

Mr. Patterson made the motion to move into Executive session per ORC G121.22(G)(8). to consider confidential information related to

negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for

economic development assistance at 7:30 pm.

Returned to regular session at 8:24 pm.

Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Joel Kuhlman __________________________

Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor