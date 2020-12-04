VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Here Absent
Mayor Janet Goldner _x___ ____
Bill Cook _x___ ____
Tim Engard _x___ ____
Mike Julien _x___ ____
Aaron Patterson _x___ ____
Mike Soltis _x___ ____
Leisa Zeigler _x___ ____
Clerk- Kathi Bucher _x___ ____
Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman ____ _x___
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Mr. Patterson made a motion to approve the minutes from the November 3, 2020 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved
Letters and Communications:
Discussion by Jason Sisco, Wood County Assistant County Engineer, and Rex Huffman, Wood County Port Authority, specific to Mitchell Road
-Mitchell Road is tore up, concrete trucks running to Northpoint. Repair the road, ask for money, redesign the road-salvaging it- widen it. W. Broadway, Mitchell, Quarry. Agreement with NP, NB, PA and TWPS.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to allow the VA to enter into the Cooperative Agreement per Mr. Huffman and Mr. Sisco. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Mr. Soltis wants advertisement of the Festival Meeting on November 9 at 6:15. 23 S Tarr Street Hall.
Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with
ORC 121.22 (G)(8) to consider confidential information related to
negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for
economic development assistance
Hold until later in the meeting. Everyone agreed.
Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: no reports due
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director: recommendation to hire Matthew Smith as a Utility Operator;
recommendation to hire Walter Young as a Utility Operator
Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Matthew Smith per F19a at $15.00/hr. Start date of November 9. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Walter Young per F19a at $15.00/hr. Start date of November 9. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
DPW Superintendent: no report
Village Administrator: 200 Block- top layer of asphalt is being done; light pole installation and municipal parking. NRG- Walnut Street is being paved; Shelter house 1; Whistle Stop parking lot; municipal parking layout; Completed December 31. UV-Ohio EPA is reviewing design; Bid opening November 12. SMOKE test- complete; Five zoning permits issues; WCHD collaborating with property owners on violations. Dan Thornton update.
Clerk: nothing
Appointed Legal counsel: absent/voting
Mayor: Laura Vitt, NBN, is asking to have a 5K race on Thanksgiving Day in the Village starting at 9am. “Huffin for the Stuffin” Money to help Midwest Treatment Center.
Mr. Julien made a motion to allow the 5K. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
- Standing Committees:
Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)
Nothing
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)
Mr. Todd Dickerson- COTW, contracted 2 years going on year 3
Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)
Nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)
Nothing
Public Works (Mr. Cook)
Nothing
Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)
-Two officers on duty at a time is still on the table
Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Joshua Woerner as a P/T officer per form F-19a a rate of $13.50/hr. Starting November 3, 2020. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Matthew Moreland as a P/T officer per form F-19a at a rate of $13.50/hr. Starting November 3, 2020. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.
- New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-34 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms.Zeigler. All approved.
Ordinance 2020-34 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020 – 34 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE RECEIPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS AS A GRANT DONATION FROM WOOD COUNTY, OHIO IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $196,819 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms.Zeigler. All approved.
Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-35 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.
Ordinance 2020-35 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020-35 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF EMS AND FIRE DEPARTMENT EQUIPMENT USING DESIGNATED CARES ACT FUNDS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $109,110.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-31 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2020-31 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020-31 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
- Other New Business
Nothing
XII. Other Old Business
Mr. Cook- homeowners should demo their own homes; Are there or what is with the Christmas lights for downtown? Want something Festive. Has the Village donated any money towards the new lights? Rotary takes care of it.
- Payment of the Bills
None
Mr. Patterson made the motion to move into Executive session per ORC G121.22(G)(8). to consider confidential information related to
negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for
economic development assistance at 7:30 pm.
Returned to regular session at 8:24 pm.
- Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Joel Kuhlman __________________________
Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor