Council Minutes from 3/15/22 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

March 15, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the March 1, 2022 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the March 8, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Mayor read the report: books reconciled, Mr. Julien, JEDD money coming in now

EMS Chief: new ambulance-sent out to be striped

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: new vehicle’s here- running by April 1; FORD SUV goes out of rotation

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: AEP zoning application; bridge moving forward-check with Legal

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Hiring of new Village Administrator

Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Chase Fletcher as F/T Village Administrator per form F-19a at a rate of $67,000.00 to start March 28th. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

-yard signs are here (5 each)

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

-Todd Dickerson here April 5 or 12; need to have a meeting

Public Safety (Beaupry)

-We have vehicles; Police-drug bust today; Ford Explorer use as Village vehicle; What is in getting a K9 unit

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

-All good

Public Works (Zeigler)

-Cemetary policy book; tree trimming; back hoe?; Mrs. Hutchison

Public Utilities (Julien)

-nothing

Finance and Technology (Cook)

-gas prices going up. will hit us all-inflation

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 03-2022 by number and title only and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Resolution 03-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03 – 2022

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS AS LISTED WITH COSTS EXCEEDING $5,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 281,516.80. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:05 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor