Council Minutes from 3/15/22 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
March 15, 2022 MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the March 1, 2022 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the March 8, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: none
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: Mayor read the report: books reconciled, Mr. Julien, JEDD money coming in now
EMS Chief: new ambulance-sent out to be striped
Fire Chief: nothing
Police Chief: new vehicle’s here- running by April 1; FORD SUV goes out of rotation
Utility Director: nothing
DPW Superintendent: nothing
Village Administrator: AEP zoning application; bridge moving forward-check with Legal
Clerk: nothing
Appointed Legal counsel: nothing
Mayor: Hiring of new Village Administrator
Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Chase Fletcher as F/T Village Administrator per form F-19a at a rate of $67,000.00 to start March 28th. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
-yard signs are here (5 each)
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
-Todd Dickerson here April 5 or 12; need to have a meeting
Public Safety (Beaupry)
-We have vehicles; Police-drug bust today; Ford Explorer use as Village vehicle; What is in getting a K9 unit
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
-All good
Public Works (Zeigler)
-Cemetary policy book; tree trimming; back hoe?; Mrs. Hutchison
Public Utilities (Julien)
-nothing
Finance and Technology (Cook)
-gas prices going up. will hit us all-inflation
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 03-2022 by number and title only and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Resolution 03-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 03 – 2022
A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS AS LISTED WITH COSTS EXCEEDING $5,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
Nothing
XII. Other Old Business
Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 281,516.80. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:05 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Approved
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor