Council Schedules Special Meeting

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening ( please mute phones ).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2496 258 4359

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. New Legislation

RESOLUTION 25 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE

ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND

UTILITIES INC. TO IMPLEMENT STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS NEAR

THE INTERSECTION OF POE ROAD AND EAST WATER STREET AT A COST

NOT TO EXCEED $48,458.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole