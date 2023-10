Mark your calendars because we are one week out from the Count Wakula show!! Thursday, October 26th from 3 -4 pm Count Wakula will be here to do a FREE fun filled magic show for people of all ages.

“The Wacky Draky of magical mystification will tickle your funny bones with one ghoulish gag after another. The silly never stops in this fun filled family audience show.” – andrewmartinmagic.com