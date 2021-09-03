BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of construction for the County Home Road Waterline Replacement project in Center Township.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Tuesday, September 7, through September, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: October. Project investment: $358,000.