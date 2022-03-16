North Baltimore, Ohio

March 16, 2022 4:09 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials

County Parks Plan Spring Prescribed Fires

 

Wood County Park District stewardship department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this spring. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area, Cricket Frog Cove, and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.

Cricket Frog Cove viewing platform

All of our prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, as well as, direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by our fire manager.

The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices.

Call 419-575-7339, or email alowien@wcparks.org,  with any questions directly involving our prescribed fire practices or call 419-353-1897 with general questions.

For park district information, call (419) 353-1897, or visit wcparks.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website