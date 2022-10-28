North Baltimore, Ohio

October 28, 2022 3:59 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Geo Cache
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
WCCOA Social Services Nurse

County Safety Kids Calendar Contest Award Winner

 

Wood County Prosecutor’s Office Announces Winners of the 2023 Safety Kids Calendar Contest

The competition was open to all Wood County School students in grades 5 thru 8.

An awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at the Wood County
Courthouse Office Building on the 5th Floor.

The winners will receive their prize packs and have their photos taken. The winners, family, friends, and school officials are invited to attend the ceremony.

Honorable Mention Winner:
(With Art Featured in the back of the calendar)

Sedona Fisher Grade: 7 – North Baltimore Middle 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website