County Safety Kids Calendar Contest Award Winner

Wood County Prosecutor’s Office Announces Winners of the 2023 Safety Kids Calendar Contest

The competition was open to all Wood County School students in grades 5 thru 8.

An awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at the Wood County

Courthouse Office Building on the 5th Floor.

The winners will receive their prize packs and have their photos taken. The winners, family, friends, and school officials are invited to attend the ceremony.

Honorable Mention Winner:

(With Art Featured in the back of the calendar)

Sedona Fisher Grade: 7 – North Baltimore Middle