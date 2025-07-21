COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES AND CITIZEN’S REVIEW BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN

On July 16, 2025, Wood County Juvenile Court Judge David E. Woessner administered the Oath
of Office to two community members who will serve as Court Appointed Special
Advocates/Guardians ad Litem (CASA/GALs) and to four community members who will serve
three-year terms on the Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board (CRB).
CASA/GAL Volunteer Coordinators Melody Armour and Anna Schaublin, both of Bowling
Green, took the oaths of office to serve as CASA/GALs. Both Ms. Armour and Ms. Schaublin
currently serve as volunteer coordinators for the Juvenile Court’s CASA/GAL program.
In addition, the Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board welcomed
Samantha Kopf Apple of Toledo, Mary Krueger of Bowling Green, and Julie Luther of Luckey
as new members. In addition, Linda Hammer, of Wayne, was appointed to serve another term.
The Citizen’s Review Board actively reviews case plans for abused, neglected and dependent
youth in Wood County.
In making the appointments, Judge Woessner noted: “We truly appreciate the efforts of all of our
volunteers. Our trained CASA/GAL volunteers provide a much needed service for the youth and
families of Wood County. Our Citizen Review Board members are an integral part of the team
approach in reviewing placement and services involved in the juvenile court system. We are
fortunate to have so many people willing to help.”
Since 1988, Wood County CASA/GAL volunteers have advocated for children who have
experienced abuse, neglect, or dependency by gathering information about the children for the
court. CRB volunteers meet regularly to review and make recommendations to the court
concerning case plans written by the Children Services Unit of the Department of Job and
Family Services. These case plans detail the services needed to assist children and their families.
Individuals interested in volunteering with the Wood County CASA/GAL program or with the
Citizen’s Review Board may contact Kristen Leverton, Program Director, or a Volunteer
Coordinator at 419-352-3554.