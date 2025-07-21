COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES AND CITIZEN’S REVIEW BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN

On July 16, 2025, Wood County Juvenile Court Judge David E. Woessner administered the Oath

of Office to two community members who will serve as Court Appointed Special

Advocates/Guardians ad Litem (CASA/GALs) and to four community members who will serve

three-year terms on the Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board (CRB).

CASA/GAL Volunteer Coordinators Melody Armour and Anna Schaublin, both of Bowling

Green, took the oaths of office to serve as CASA/GALs. Both Ms. Armour and Ms. Schaublin

currently serve as volunteer coordinators for the Juvenile Court’s CASA/GAL program.

In addition, the Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board welcomed

Samantha Kopf Apple of Toledo, Mary Krueger of Bowling Green, and Julie Luther of Luckey

as new members. In addition, Linda Hammer, of Wayne, was appointed to serve another term.

The Citizen’s Review Board actively reviews case plans for abused, neglected and dependent

youth in Wood County.



In making the appointments, Judge Woessner noted: “We truly appreciate the efforts of all of our

volunteers. Our trained CASA/GAL volunteers provide a much needed service for the youth and

families of Wood County. Our Citizen Review Board members are an integral part of the team

approach in reviewing placement and services involved in the juvenile court system. We are

fortunate to have so many people willing to help.”



Since 1988, Wood County CASA/GAL volunteers have advocated for children who have

experienced abuse, neglect, or dependency by gathering information about the children for the

court. CRB volunteers meet regularly to review and make recommendations to the court

concerning case plans written by the Children Services Unit of the Department of Job and

Family Services. These case plans detail the services needed to assist children and their families.



Individuals interested in volunteering with the Wood County CASA/GAL program or with the

Citizen’s Review Board may contact Kristen Leverton, Program Director, or a Volunteer

Coordinator at 419-352-3554.