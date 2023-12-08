COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES AND CITIZEN’S REVIEW BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN

DECEMBER 6, 2023

Wood County Juvenile Court Judge David E. Woessner recently administered the Oath of Office to five community members who will serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardians ad Litem (CASA/GALs) and to three community members who will serve three-year terms on the Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board (CRB).

The program welcomes CASA/GAL Volunteer Coordinator Elizabeth Welty of Bowling Green; CASA/GAL Volunteers Colleen Fitzgerald, Courtney Iler-Bailey, and Amy Sheldrick of Bowling Green; and CASA/GAL Volunteer Erika Myers of Perrysburg.

The Wood County Juvenile Court Citizen’s Review Board welcomes the return of Kathy Munger and Lee Liebetreu of Bowling Green; Don Gerke of Pemberville as members; and welcomes Debra Veeck of Perrysburg as a new member.

In making the appointments, Judge Woessner noted: “Wood County remains fortunate to have volunteers willing to step forward to help children and families across the county. All of our CASA/GAL volunteers have completed pre-service training and have demonstrated a dedication and willingness to serve the children of Wood County. Our CRB members provide a valuable service in reviewing placement and services for families involved in the juvenile court system. We appreciate the dedication of all of our volunteers.”

Since 1988, Wood County CASA/GAL volunteers have advocated for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or dependency by gathering information about the children for the court. CRB volunteers meet regularly to review and make recommendations to the court concerning case plans written by the Children Services Unit of the Department of Job and Family Services. These case plans detail the services needed to assist children and their families.

Individuals interested in volunteering with the Wood County CASA/GAL program or with the Citizen’s Review Board may contact Kristen Leverton, Program Director, or a Volunteer Coordinator at 419-352-3554.

Oath of office: CRB Volunteers Debra Veeck, Lee Liebetreu, and Don Gerke with Judge David E. Woessner.