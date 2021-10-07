Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) Sworn In

On September 30, 2021, three new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) were sworn in at the Wood County Juvenile Court. Tracy Walton, Kristen Leverton, and Susan Conner were given the Oath of Office by Wood County Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner.

The three new CASA volunteers join Wood County Juvenile Court’s active CASA program. CASA volunteers advocate for children alleged or found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children. In swearing in the new CASAs, Judge Woessner noted: “I am very pleased to administer the oath of office to our new CASA volunteers. We continue to be fortunate to have individuals from all walks of life willing to advocate for children throughout our county. Our CASA program provides an extremely valuable service for Wood County.

The Wood County Juvenile Court CASA Program advocates for children who are alleged or are found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children. The program provides training and ongoing support for its volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a CASA may contact the program by calling 419-352-3554 additional information may be obtained at the program’s website: www.woodcountycasa.org .