COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Perrysburg High School, 13385 Roachton Road.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this event, which is a partnership between Wood County Health Department, Perrysburg Schools, the Ohio National Guard and the State of Ohio.

A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Testing quantities may be limited.

Although no appointment is needed, some testing slots will be reserved for people who pre-register in advance. Time slots will become available to select starting Friday. Those who are interested can pre-register using the ArmorVax app. Links to download the app via Apple and Google will be available on the Health Department’s social media channels Friday.

Anyone who plans to attend the testing event is encouraged to save time by filling out and printing required paperwork in advance, available at https://sites.google.com/view/ wchdohio-coronavirus/home/ Testing/pop-up-testing-event

Test results are expected within 4 days but may take longer. Stay home until test results are returned if you have had COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus. You should also monitor your health and talk to your doctor or health care provider.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from others for at least 10 days. Public health officials will check in on your health, help you identify resources needed to safely isolate, ask where you have spent time with others and discuss who you have interacted with.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, go to Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth. org and https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/ wps/portal/gov/covid-19/ testing-ch-centers/

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.