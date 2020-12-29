COVID-19 Testing Available Wednesday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from noon-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this event, which is a partnership between Wood County Health Department, the Ohio National Guard, the State of Ohio, H2O Church and Bowling Green Covenant Church.

A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Testing quantities may be limited. Anyone who plans to attend the testing event is encouraged to save time by filling out and printing required paperwork in advance. This will be posted at https://sites.google.com/view/wchdohio-coronavirus/home/Testing/Pop-up-Testing

Entrance to the drive-through testing event will be located at Gate D, at the northeast corner of the fairgrounds off of Brim Road.

Test results are expected within 4 days but may take longer. Stay home until test results are returned if you have had COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus. You should also monitor your health and talk to your doctor or health care provider.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from others for at least 10 days. Public health officials will check in on your health, help you identify resources needed to safely isolate, ask where you have spent time with others and discuss who you have interacted with.

If you cannot attend this event, Wood County Community Health Center will offer free curbside rapid testing beginning Monday, Jan. 4. Call 419-354-9656 to schedule an appointment. These free tests are available through a partnership with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, go to Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org and https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.